Rand firms slightly, holding below R14/$

The rand was slightly firmer in midday trade on Tuesday as the local currency received some support from a softer dollar.

The dollar pulled back slightly against the euro as the gold price rose on geopolitical tension emanating from North Korea, after President Donald Trump dispatched an aircraft carrier to Korean waters.

"The rand remains under pressure, with the domestic unit still targeting the minor technical area at just beyond R14/$ as a realistic intermediate target," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

Currency markets remain subdued and waiting for new developments following the double downgrade to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch last week.

This includes greater clarity on future fiscal policies set to be followed by the Treasury under Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. The downgrades will increase interest payments on government debt, endangering the fiscal targets set by previous finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

At 11.40am the rand was at R13.9018/$ from R13.9404.

The rand was at R14.7441 against the euro from R14.7713 and at R17.2614 against the pound from R17.304.

The euro was at $1.0605 from $1.0596.

PSG chief investment officer Adriaan Pask said the local currency had been "bearing up relatively well" after the Fitch downgrade.