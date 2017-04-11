Rand extends losses on pound

The rand extended losses against the pound on Monday, falling to a four-month weakest level as the fallout in the foreign currency markets continues following Friday’s downgrade by ratings agency Fitch.

The response from the rand to the junk status rating has so far been muted, but there is evidence that weakness might be escalating in a more measured way than in December 2015, when then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was axed.

The rand fell 1.5% to R17.3066 to the pound from R17.0382 on the day.

The rand also weakened against the dollar at the JSE’s close, losing 1.3% to R13.9258.

The rand was at R17.25 to the pound on December 22 2016, but reached a best intraday level of R15.4517 on March 27.

The rand has now extended its losses against the British currency this year to 2.14%.

The rand has fallen 1.36% against the dollar since the beginning of 2017.

It has been under pressure since Fitch’s announcement on Friday as the pound also gained marginally against the dollar in Monday’s intraday trade.

The pound traded at $1.2422, from $1.2381 in late afternoon trade on Monday.

"It was reasonable to expect domestic and international investors to systematically reassess their involvement in SA over the coming weeks and months," Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said.

The rand has lost 2.4% against the pound so far in April. The dollar has gained 3.4% against the local currency over the month.

However, the rand did not weaken past the important resistance level R14/$ on Monday. In late afternoon trade it was at R13.9119 from R13.7508, despite the dollar gaining some ground against the euro.