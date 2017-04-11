Rand extends losses on pound
The domestic currency down to four-month weakest level against sterling as fallout in forex markets continues
The rand extended losses against the pound on Monday, falling to a four-month weakest level as the fallout in the foreign currency markets continues following Friday’s downgrade by ratings agency Fitch.
The response from the rand to the junk status rating has so far been muted, but there is evidence that weakness might be escalating in a more measured way than in December 2015, when then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was axed.
The rand fell 1.5% to R17.3066 to the pound from R17.0382 on the day.
The rand also weakened against the dollar at the JSE’s close, losing 1.3% to R13.9258.
The rand was at R17.25 to the pound on December 22 2016, but reached a best intraday level of R15.4517 on March 27.
The rand has now extended its losses against the British currency this year to 2.14%.
The rand has fallen 1.36% against the dollar since the beginning of 2017.
It has been under pressure since Fitch’s announcement on Friday as the pound also gained marginally against the dollar in Monday’s intraday trade.
The pound traded at $1.2422, from $1.2381 in late afternoon trade on Monday.
"It was reasonable to expect domestic and international investors to systematically reassess their involvement in SA over the coming weeks and months," Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said.
The rand has lost 2.4% against the pound so far in April. The dollar has gained 3.4% against the local currency over the month.
However, the rand did not weaken past the important resistance level R14/$ on Monday. In late afternoon trade it was at R13.9119 from R13.7508, despite the dollar gaining some ground against the euro.
"Let’s be clear that rand risks remain high and further
losses cannot be ruled out," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.
The market had been betting that President Jacob Zuma might have to leave office. "Such an outcome continues to look unlikely," Cairns said.
The all share ended the day 0.54% higher at 53,140 with general retailers falling 2.77% and resources gaining 1.6%.
The market has to weigh
up the potential benefit of a weaker currency on investments and take a position on a possible recovery as part of generally positive emerging-market sentiment.
"A weaker rand has benefits and costs," Old Mutual chief investment strategist Dave
Mohr said.
The main cost was higher import costs.
"The advantage of a weak rand is that it supports export revenues and income from foreign investments," he said.
Mohr said favourable global conditions had so far helped the rand. "The rand was still 8% stronger against the dollar than a year ago."
The currency remained under pressure, although given the news of the past few trading sessions, the additional losses have not been that severe, which indicates a general resilience, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.
"A move out towards the R14.04/$ level continues to be a realistic near-term target," Momentum said.
