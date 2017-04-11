Markets

MARKET WRAP: Markets gain as confidence creeps back and resources rise

The JSE, rand, bonds and futures are all firmer on resources and a potential secret vote of no confidence in the president later in the month

11 April 2017 - 19:03 PM Andrew Linder
Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE
Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE

The JSE, rand, bonds and futures were all firmer on Tuesday as resource prices rose while the Constitutional Court case relating to a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma unfolds.

The rand and bonds have suffered as a result of recent moves by Zuma, which began with his recall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas from an international investor road show. Both Gordhan and Jonas were axed in a subsequent Cabinet reshuffle which resulted in SA being dropped to junk status by two of the world’s largest ratings agencies.

In a motion brought before the Constitutional Court by the UDM, the court has asked for affidavits from opposing parties. The UDM is requesting an order for a vote of no confidence in Zuma by Parliament to be decided by secret ballot.

Improving commodity prices boosted the rand and mining shares with the JSE all share closing 0.74% higher at 53,535.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 adding 0.72%. The gold index rose 4.22% and platinums 3.18%. Banks climbed 1.65%, general retailers 1.35%, financials 1.36%, food and drug retailers 1.19% and industrials 0.71%.

In early evening trade the gold price had added 1.04% to $1,267.12 an ounce and platinum 1.73% to $953.90.

"The JSE is well positioned to weather the downgrade storm as it is a global index these days," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Izak Odendaal.

Among individual shares Anglo American shed 0.96% to R209.96, while British American Tobacco added 0.96% to R930.37.

Diversified miner Exxaro was off 2.35% to R124.88, while Gold Fields added 3.23% to R52.35 and Impala Platinum added 4.14% to R49.84.

Standard Bank regained 1.62% to R138.20, with Liberty Holdings firming 3.67% to R102.95. MMI Holdings tacked on 1.85% to R22.

In retailers Mr Price was up 1.78% to R148, TFG 3.46% to R146.44 and Massmart 2.04% to R131.

Property group Growthpoint gained 2.38% to R24.98.

MTN closed 1.71% up at R124.55 but Telkom shed 2.76% to R70.01.

In early evening trade the local currency had strengthened to R13.7595 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.9404. The benchmark R186 bond had firmed to 8.95% from a previous 8.99%.

Futures tracked the firmer local bourse with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.8% higher at 47,470 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,043 from Monday’s 20‚449.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso

Futures close firmer as some calm returns to markets

Thanks to a broad-based recovery led by gold and platinum shares, as well as the possibility of a secret vote of no confidence in Zuma, futures ...
Markets
10 hours ago

JSE closes higher as gold and platinum miners and banks recover

A widespread recovery was led by gold and platinum shares, with diversified miners giving back earlier gains on a recovery in the rand
Markets
10 hours ago

Rand firms as political noise becomes louder

Former president Thabo Mbeki is the latest among prominent politicians to call on ANC members to support the no confidence motion
Markets
12 hours ago

Bonds firmer as secret vote in Parliament looking more likely

The rand firmed 1% against the dollar reaching an intra-day best level of R13.75 with the bond market following suit
Markets
12 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why the gold price is set to shine in 2017
Markets
2.
Bad day likely for JSE as SA awakens to ‘junk ...
Markets
3.
Volatility on cards for rand
Markets
4.
Rand closes in on R14/$ as relentless sell-off ...
Markets
5.
Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.