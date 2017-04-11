MARKET WRAP: Markets gain as confidence creeps back and resources rise

The JSE, rand, bonds and futures were all firmer on Tuesday as resource prices rose while the Constitutional Court case relating to a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma unfolds.

The rand and bonds have suffered as a result of recent moves by Zuma, which began with his recall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas from an international investor road show. Both Gordhan and Jonas were axed in a subsequent Cabinet reshuffle which resulted in SA being dropped to junk status by two of the world’s largest ratings agencies.

In a motion brought before the Constitutional Court by the UDM, the court has asked for affidavits from opposing parties. The UDM is requesting an order for a vote of no confidence in Zuma by Parliament to be decided by secret ballot.

Improving commodity prices boosted the rand and mining shares with the JSE all share closing 0.74% higher at 53,535.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 adding 0.72%. The gold index rose 4.22% and platinums 3.18%. Banks climbed 1.65%, general retailers 1.35%, financials 1.36%, food and drug retailers 1.19% and industrials 0.71%.

In early evening trade the gold price had added 1.04% to $1,267.12 an ounce and platinum 1.73% to $953.90.

"The JSE is well positioned to weather the downgrade storm as it is a global index these days," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Izak Odendaal.

Among individual shares Anglo American shed 0.96% to R209.96, while British American Tobacco added 0.96% to R930.37.

Diversified miner Exxaro was off 2.35% to R124.88, while Gold Fields added 3.23% to R52.35 and Impala Platinum added 4.14% to R49.84.

Standard Bank regained 1.62% to R138.20, with Liberty Holdings firming 3.67% to R102.95. MMI Holdings tacked on 1.85% to R22.

In retailers Mr Price was up 1.78% to R148, TFG 3.46% to R146.44 and Massmart 2.04% to R131.

Property group Growthpoint gained 2.38% to R24.98.

MTN closed 1.71% up at R124.55 but Telkom shed 2.76% to R70.01.

In early evening trade the local currency had strengthened to R13.7595 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.9404. The benchmark R186 bond had firmed to 8.95% from a previous 8.99%.

Futures tracked the firmer local bourse with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.8% higher at 47,470 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,043 from Monday’s 20‚449.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso