JSE rallies to January highs amid bargain hunting, rand hedge shares add weight

Before the Cabinet changes, speculation was rife that the Reserve Bank might lower interest rates in the second half of 2017, thanks to benign inflation outlook, but this scenario appears uncertain as the weaker rand has the potential to stoke inflation. "We are seemingly bucking the trend compared to other global indices because of a weaker rand, but I still do not think the bad news has been properly absorbed as yet," Vasilis Girasis, trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

Europe’s leading markets were broadly positive at midday, following the mixed session in Asia. US stock futures suggested a moderately positive opening on Wall Street in the afternoon. "The underlying market is not really that strong and I think one should rather be on the sidelines in cash, in my opinion. I think shorter term indices, such as the Dow and S&P, can fall further, which should eventually put pressure on our market too," Girasis said.

Diversified miner Exxaro was up 2.44% to R131, with Gold Fields gaining 2.64% to R52.05, and Impala Platinum rallied 2.05% to R48.84.

Standard Bank regained 1.08% to R137.47, with Liberty Holdings regaining 3.83% to R103.11. MMI Holdings bounced back 1.94% to R22.02.

Among retailers, Mr Price was up 2.52% to R149.08 and TFG recovered 2.08% to R145.51. Massmart recouped 2.7% to R131.85.

