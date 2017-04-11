JSE opens firmer as gold stocks rebound and banks soften further

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday as gold stocks rebounded on heightened international tension, with banking shares retreating further.

The gold price was up 0.27% to $1.257.89 an ounce after North Korea warned it would respond to "reckless acts of aggression" by the US following President Donald Trump’s decision to send an aircraft carrier into Korean waters.

After falling 3% on Monday the gold index rebounded more than 2% on Tuesday morning.

The banking index has had only one positive close in the past seven sessions and is down 12.2% so far this year, following last week’s downgrade announcements from S&P Global and Fitch.

The Dow closed flat (+0.01%) on Monday following an initial spike from energy companies on a higher oil price. Brent crude was flat at $56.04 a barrel early on Tuesday.

Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.27%. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.60%, but the Hang Seng dropped 0.85%.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.38% higher at 53,343.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.42%. The gold index rose 2.43% and platinums added 1.40%. Resources added 0.83%, but banks were down 0.42%.

Anglo American gained 0.84% to R213.78.

British American Tobacco rose 0.49% to R926.01. The rand hedge has gained 18.8% so far in 2017.

Among gold stocks Harmony gained 4.50% to R36.95.

Anglo American Platinum gained 1.31% to R357.

Among banks Nedbank shed 2.39% to R219.91. FirstRand lost 0.31% to R44.46.

Old Mutual gained 1.01% to R33.03.

Among food retailers, Woolworths dropped 0.66% to R67.45 but Shoprite recovered 0.85% to R190.50.

Property stock Redefine International added 2.09% to R6.35.

Naspers was off 0.51% to R2,439.96.