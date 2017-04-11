JSE closes higher as gold and platinum miners and banks recover

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday in a widespread recovery led by gold and platinum shares with diversified miners giving back earlier gains towards the close on a recovery in the rand. The all share hit its highest level since January as banks also gained traction on the day.

The rand firmed about 1% against the dollar to R13.7595 in late afternoon trade amid indications that Parliament might be moving towards a secret ballot in the no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.

The Constitutional Court allowed parties to file opposing papers in the UDM’s urgent application on the debate of the motion against the president. The deadline for the application is April 21, which means the motion would have to be postponed from the scheduled April 18.

The market was also supported by firmer commodity prices, with gold adding 1.04% to $1,267.12 an ounce and platinum 1.73% to $953.90 in early evening trade.

The market appeared unaffected by disappointing manufacturing data. Manufacturing output plunged by an annual 3.6% in February, much worse than the 0.4% increase in January and the consensus forecast of a decline of just 0.1%.

"The sector is still expected to fare moderately better in 2017, with output rising off last year’s low base as global growth accelerates moderately and international commodity prices continue to drift higher," said Nedbank economist Nicky Weimar.

Globally, the Dow Jones industrial average is coming under pressure amid a more realistic appraisal of President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans, which initially generated huge excitement. The Dow hit a high of 21,169.11 points on March 1.

Merrill Lynch/Bank of America analysts said the most likely outcome would be modest tax cuts instead of comprehensive reform. "While this would provide some stimulus through lower tax rates, it could prove to be a disappointment relative to market expectations," they said.

At the JSE’s close the Dow was 0.49% weaker while Brent crude had fallen 0.77% to $55.57 a barrel.

European markets were lower with the FTSE 100 softening 0.08% and Germany’s Dax 0.54%.

The all share closed 0.74% higher at 53,535.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.72%. The gold index rose 4.22% and platinums 3.18%. Banks climbed 1.65%, general retailers 1.35%, financials 1.36%, food and drug retailers 1.19%, and industrials 0.71%.

"The JSE was well positioned to weather the downgrade storm as the JSE is a global index these days," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Izak Odendaal. He said the all share had moved sideways for almost three years, while earnings growth was expected to pick up, largely driven by resources: "This results in a more attractive entry point."

Anglo American shed 0.96% to R209.96, while British American Tobacco added 0.96% to R930.37.

Diversified miner Exxaro was off 2.35% to R124.88, while Gold Fields added 3.23% to R52.35 and Impala Platinum 4.14% to R49.84.

Standard Bank regained 1.62% to R138.20, with Liberty Holdings firming 3.67% to R102.95. MMI Holdings tacked on 1.85% to R22.

Mr Price was up 1.78% to R148, TFG 3.46% to R146.44 and Massmart 2.04% to R131.

Property group Growthpoint gained 2.38% to R24.98.

MTN closed 1.71% up at R124.55 but Telkom shed 2.76% to R70.01.