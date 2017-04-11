Markets

Futures close firmer as some calm returns to markets

Thanks to a broad-based recovery led by gold and platinum shares, as well as the possibility of a secret vote of no confidence in Zuma, futures close firmer

11 April 2017 - 18:53 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African futures were firmer on Tuesday as the JSE closed higher in a broad-based recovery led by gold and platinum shares, while diversified miners gave back some of their earlier gains toward the close on a recovery in the rand.

The possibility of unseating President Jacob Zuma in a secret vote in Parliament grew stronger as the Constitutional Court invited parties to file opposing papers in the UDM’s urgent application on the parliamentary debate on a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

While this recent political development has been welcomed by the market, some calm had already returned to after Fitch ratings downgraded SA’s credit to junk status.

In early evening trade the local currency had strengthened to R13.7595 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.9404. The benchmark R186 bond had firmed to 8.95% from a previous 8.99%.

The all share closed 0.74% higher at 53‚535.2 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.72%. Resources added 0.14% and industrials 0.71%. Financials were 1.36% firmer and banks 1.65% stronger. The gold index gained 4.22%, general retailers 1.35%, platinums 3.18%, and property 0.67%.

The Dow Jones was down 0.5% at the JSE’s close. The FTSE was up 0.23% and the Paris CAC 40 had dropped 0.11%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.8% higher at 47,470 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,043 from Monday’s 20‚449.

© Business Day

