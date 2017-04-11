Bonds settle into tight ranges, await further political developments
The South African bond market settled into a narrow range on Tuesday morning as tension over the recent Cabinet reshuffle eased.
At least for the past two weeks, local politics have taken centre stage, with offshore developments playing second fiddle.
The yield on the benchmark R186 rose from 8.29% two weeks ago to 9%, as political temperatures rose with the sacking of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.
However, the expected exodus from SA’s bond market in response to the reshuffle and subsequent downgrades, has not materialised.
At 9.44am, the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.99%, unchanged from Tuesday.
The long-speculated Cabinet changes culminated in the country losing its investment-grade status with two of the three major global rating agencies, S&P Global and Fitch.
The ratings downgrade weighed on sentiment, which was reflected in a sharp fall in the rand, raising concern about inflation, which does not bode well for the bond market.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Monday that the Bank would have to revise its forecasts following an analysis of the consequences of the ratings downgrade.
Speaking at the monetary policy forum, Kganyago said that at the last monetary policy committee in March, it had been noted that "political uncertainty was complicating our lives".
With Sunita Menon
