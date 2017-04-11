Bonds settle into tight ranges, await further political developments

The South African bond market settled into a narrow range on Tuesday morning as tension over the recent Cabinet reshuffle eased.

At least for the past two weeks, local politics have taken centre stage, with offshore developments playing second fiddle.

The yield on the benchmark R186 rose from 8.29% two weeks ago to 9%, as political temperatures rose with the sacking of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

However, the expected exodus from SA’s bond market in response to the reshuffle and subsequent downgrades, has not materialised.