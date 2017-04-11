Markets

Bond market settles as the markets calms down

Lacklustre trading is a relief after the volatility seen in the past two weeks, TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha says

11 April 2017 - 14:24 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African bond market was stable on Tuesday before midday, as the local market calmed following a second sovereign-ratings downgrade on Friday.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said lacklustre trading would be a good breather from the volatility seen over the past two weeks.

The downgrade of SA to junk status by two ratings agencies meant there was potential for further rand weakness due to the lack of foreign portfolio flows into SA, Botha said.

Bonds usually track the rand, which did not plummet in the past two weeks, despite the upheaval..

Botha said it suggested that foreign investors bought bonds with the knowledge that SA might be downgraded and when it happened, did not run to the hills.

At 11.36am the bid on the R186 was at 8.985% from Monday’s 8.99%, and R207 was at 7.815% from 7.81%.

