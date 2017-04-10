World-beater to biggest loser: the rand chart that shows the effect of Zuma’s midnight reshuffle

The rand has gone from being the world’s best-performing currency in 2017 to the worst, giving up all its gains for the year in just a week after President Jacob Zuma recalled Pravin Gordhan from meeting investors in London and replaced him as finance minister in a midnight Cabinet shuffle,

The reshuffle spurred S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to downgrade SA’s debt to junk.

The rand had appreciated 11% in 2017 until the March 27 recall, and has now erased almost all its gains this year for the biggest decline among more than 140 currencies monitored by Bloomberg.