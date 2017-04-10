World-beater to biggest loser: the rand chart that shows the effect of Zuma’s midnight reshuffle
The rand has gone from being the world’s best-performing currency in 2017 to the worst, giving up all its gains for the year in just a week after President Jacob Zuma recalled Pravin Gordhan from meeting investors in London and replaced him as finance minister in a midnight Cabinet shuffle,
The reshuffle spurred S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to downgrade SA’s debt to junk.
The rand had appreciated 11% in 2017 until the March 27 recall, and has now erased almost all its gains this year for the biggest decline among more than 140 currencies monitored by Bloomberg.
The rand weakened even further on Monday morning, to be quoted at about R13.90/$ at about 11.30am.
Politicians and others in Zuma’s corner — including Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and newly appointed Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo — poured scorn on the widespread concern about the downgrades, the Sunday Times reported at the weekend. His son, Edward Zuma, said the rating agencies had "done us a favour".
Business Day reported on Monday that the ANC had conceded that the downgrades might affect the government’s ability to deliver on its programmes, and that the party had not grasped the full cost of the downgrades.
This despite nearly two years’ worth of well-publicised warnings and analysis of the potential effects of a downgrade as SA hovered on the junk-rating precipice, and was pulled back several times by lobbying from, among others, Gordhan.
Bloomberg, with Staff Writer
Please login or register to comment.