Rand softens but closes above intraday weakest levels

The rand was weaker against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday, but off intraday weakest levels on a stable dollar and lower commodity prices.

Investors are largely adopting a wait-and-see attitude following last week’s double ratings downgrade to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.

The market has to weigh up the potential benefit of a weaker currency on investments, and take a position on a possible recovery as part of generally positive emerging-market sentiment.

"A weaker rand has benefits and costs," Old Mutual chief investment strategist Dave Mohr said.

The main cost was higher import costs. "The advantage of a weak rand is that it supports export revenues and income from foreign investments."

At 3.32pm the rand was at R13.8816 against the dollar from R13.7508. It weakened to R13.94 earlier in the day.

It was at R14.6956 against the euro from R14.5630 and at R17.2289 against the pound from R17.0382.

The euro was at $1.0587 from $1.0583.

Fitch company BMI research said the rand could appreciate 3.7% against the dollar over the course of 2017.