MARKET WRAP: JSE rises as rand and bonds weaken on downgrades

The JSE ended Monday higher as companies that earn the bulk of their profits abroad rose on the fast-falling rand. Bonds tracked the local currency weaker.

The moves came after Fitch became the second ratings agency in a week to downgrade SA to junk status on Friday amid nationwide protests against President Jacob Zuma. S&P Global Ratings dropped SA’s foreign currency rating to subinvestment grade on Tuesday. Fitch, however, went one step further in also downgrading the country’s rand-denominated debt.

Gains on the day in the JSE came from rand-hedge counters and resources, both of which generally benefit from a weaker currency. Retailers, however, took a pounding as the weakening currency may force interest rates higher over the coming months.

The all share closed 0.54% higher at 53,140 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.73%. Resources added 1.60% and industrials 0.39%. Financials were flat, up just 0.04%. The gold index shed 3.01%, general retailers 2.77%, platinums 2.52%, property 0.19% and banks 0.15%.

BHP Billiton gained 3.74% to R227.26 and Anglo American 1.63% to R211.99.

Sasol added 1.42% to R414.01. Brent crude was 1.20% higher at $55.83 a barrel in early evening trade.

British American Tobacco was 0.88% higher at R921.50.

Investment holding company Remgro lifted 2.19% to R208.63.

Gold Fields ended the day 4.32% lower at R50.71 while platinum miner Lonmin slumped 9.51% to R18.18.

Woolworths dropped 2.83% to R67.90, Shoprite 2.36% to R188.89, Pick n Pay 2.61% to R63.10. The latter announced earlier it expected headline earnings per share in the year to February to rise by 15% to 20% from the year-ago period.

At 6.25pm the rand was at R13.8997 against the dollar from R13.7508. It weakened to R13.94 earlier in the day. It was at R14.7365 to the euro from R14.5630 and at R17.2615 to the pound from R17.0382.

The euro was at $1.0587 from $1.0583. The benchmark R186 bond last traded at 8.99% from Friday’s 8.92%.

Futures tracked the higher JSE with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.86% higher at 47,100 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,449 from Friday’s 28‚825.