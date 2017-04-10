JSE does well at lunchtime on weaker rand

The JSE was up at lunchtime on Monday, supported mainly by resources stocks, while the recently-battered banks struggled to find support as investors assessed the implications of another downgrade to SA’s credit rating.

On Friday, Fitch condemned SA’s foreign-currency and local-currency denominated debt to subinvestment grade, setting off the fear of fund outflows and casting a cloud on the outlook for the South African economy.

The Fitch decision followed that of S&P Global Ratings’ in downgrading the country’s credit rating, which analysts said would raise the cost of borrowing, as well as interest payments.

"The market looks to still be pricing in the news, although at a slower pace than the initial shock adjustment from when [former finance minister] Pravin Gordhan was recalled," IG SA senior market analyst Shaun Murison said.

"Bond markets will be adjusting to the news of the second downgrade on Friday as global bond indices start to remove and sell off our local debt issuances in line with mandates."

The all share index was up 0.57% to 53,157 points, as resources gained 2.7% on account of a relatively weaker rand that tends to support big rand-hedge stocks.

But gold stocks bucked the positive trend amid some profit taking, having rallied significantly over the past six sessions.

Further afield, investors were reticent to climb into risky assets such as stocks amid geopolitical tension between the US and Russia over the years-long Syrian conflict.

Europe’s leading markets were weaker at midday, following a mixed session in Asia, where China’s Shanghai Composite ended 0.52% in the red.

"In recent sessions, risk assets have lost traction and a clear improvement is only likely to emerge once the first few US corporate scorecards satisfy market participants," according to Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

Among individual shares on the JSE, BHP Billiton jumped 5.53% to R231.18 and Anglo American rose 2.9% to R214.64. Kumba was up 2.02% to R218.98 and African Rainbow Minerals rose 2.41% to R103.03.

FirstRand was off 1.79% to R44, with Standard Bank losing 1.75% to R134.80. But Liberty regained 1.63% to R100.75.

Retailers were also under pressure, with Woolworths losing 1.97% to R68.50 and Massmart dropping 5.43% to R127.59.