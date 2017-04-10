Markets

JSE all share opens firmer as weaker rand boosts resources

10 April 2017 - 10:49 AM Maarten Mittner
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The JSE all share opened firmer on Monday, topping the 53,000 points level for the first time since end-January, as resources gained on the weaker rand.

The rand dropped 1% to R13.98/$ in early morning trade following Fitch’s junk status downgrade on Friday.

Gold stocks were lower on a stronger dollar. The greenback recorded gains on Friday, despite nonfarm payroll data disappointing, as the US Federal Reserve remained committed to two further interest rate hikes this year.

Local banks and general retailers were under pressure, with property picking up marginally after the index lost 2.25% last week.

"The life assurance sector, retail shares, financial counters and banks were much oversold and some bargain hunting could be expected," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

The Dow closed flat on Friday (-0.03%) and Asian markets were mixed on Monday morning. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.71%, but the Shanghai Composite shed 0.52%.

Brent crude added 0.74% to $55.58 a barrel.

At 9.33am the all share was 0.64% higher at 53,194.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.72%. Resources rose 2.55% and property was up 0.26%. Industrials firmed 0.20%. The gold index was 1.70% lower and platinums dropped 0.46%. Banks shed 0.42%. Food and drug retailers were also off 0.42%.

Among individual shares BHP Billiton jumped 5.69% to R231.52. Anglo American rose 3.22% to R215.31.

Gold Fields dropped 1.94% to R51.97.

Standard Bank was 1.10% lower at R135.69 among banks, but Barclays Africa gained 0.34% to R139.38.

Shoprite softened 0.39% to R192.70.

Among property stocks Arrowhead lifted 2.99% to R8.96.

Sappi was 1.02% higher at R98.26.

