JSE all share ends day up as resources rise but general retailers tumble

The JSE closed firmer on Monday as resources supported the all share on the weaker rand, while general retailers retreated more than 2.5%.

Blue-chip retailers such as Woolworths and The Foschini Group had a torrid day amid concern that interest rates may rise this year in the event of further depreciation in the rand.

Gold and platinum stocks were lower on the day, as well as banks, although they were off their worst levels.

Market focus was on the effects of ratings agency Fitch’s downgrade announcement on Friday. Fitch condemned SA’s foreign-currency and local-currency denominated debt to subinvestment grade, setting off the fear of fund outflows and casting a cloud on the outlook for the South African economy.

The rand has lost 3.81% against the dollar so far in April, after retreating 2.21% in March.

However, on the positive side, the weaker rand supported rand hedges and miners on the day, while property stocks were lower.

"The weaker rand has helped the all share and top 40 because approximately 65% of the earnings of the all share are generated offshore," said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen.

The big jump in bond yields has hurt the property sector. The yield of the benchmark R186 has risen from 8.31% to 9% over the past month. The property index has lost 3.23% so far this year.

The all share closed 0.54% higher at 53,140 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.73%. Resources added 1.60% and industrials 0.39%. Financials were flat, up just 0.04%. The gold index shed 3.01%, general retailers 2.77%, platinums 2.52%, property 0.19% and banks 0.15%.

The Dow Jones was up 0.42% at the JSE;s close. The FTSE was up 0.05% and the French CAC 40 had dropped 0.41%.

Spot platinum was 1.5% lower at $939 an ounce.

Anglo American and Naspers in particular have benefited from the weaker rand, with Anglo’s price-earnings ratio improving from 33 in February to 9.7 now. Naspers’s share price has risen more than 20% in 2017.

"But opportunities may be developing in the banking sector," Hansen said.

Standard Bank’s dividend yield has risen to 5.7%. "It has only been higher on two occasions over the past 28 years, in the 2008 crash and with Nenegate [the firing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015]," Hansen said.

Barclays Africa’s dividend yield is even higher at 7.2%, the highest since 1988, he said.

BHP Billiton gained 3.74% to R227.26 and Anglo American 1.63% to R211.99.

Sasol added 1.42% to R414.01. Brent crude was 1.20% higher at $55.83 a barrel in early evening trade.

British American Tobacco was 0.88% higher at R921.50.

Investment holding company Remgro lifted 2.19% to R208.63.

Gold Fields ended the day 4.32% lower at R50.71 while platinum miner Lonmin slumped 9.51% to R18.18.

Standard Bank lost 0.87% to R136 but Barclays Africa added 1.12% to R140.47.

Woolworths dropped 2.83% to R67.90, Shoprite 2.36% to R188.89 and Pick n Pay 2.61% to R63.10. The latter announced earlier that it expected headline earnings per share in the year to February to rise between 15% and 20% from the previous year’s figure.

In property stocks, Growthpoint dropped 1.53% to R24.40 while New Europe Property Investments rose 2.11% to R147.90.

Naspers closed 1.76% higher at R2,452.45.