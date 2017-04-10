Iron slumps into bear market as Barclays expects further losses

"The weakness in prices was driven by a slackening in end-use steel demand," Barclays analyst Dane Davis told Bloomberg in an e-mail. "When that occurred, steel producers switched to lower-quality iron ores, which were in abundance," said Davis, who has been bearish on the outlook for months.

Miners’ shares were mixed in Sydney on Monday as the SGX AsiaClear contract fell for a third day, dipping below $72/tonne. While Fortescue Metals Group, Australia’s number-three shipper, traded 1.5% lower at A$6.02 at 2:10 p.m. local time, both BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Group advanced. BHP has cautioned in recent weeks that prices may retrace.

Australia’s government preceded the latest steep drop with its own warning. "Growing supply, primarily from Australia and Brazil, is expected to steadily outpace demand growth over the rest of 2017," the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said in a quarterly report released on Friday morning. Ore may slump to $55 in the final quarter, it said.

China Tightens

China has been tightening restrictions on its real-estate market in recent months after prices soared, clouding the outlook for construction steel, including reinforcement bar. Last month, the central bank asked banks in Beijing to scrutinize home loans to newly divorced couples and funding sources for borrowers, adding to other curbs.

Still, while prices have dropped, they remain well above levels seen 12 months ago. Iron ore surged more than 80% last year — in a rally that caught out many bears — as steel production and demand in China proved more resilient that expected.

Macro Backdrop

"While some may label this a bear market, the reality is that prices are still 33% higher than they were this time last year and well above any levels seen since 2014," Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note on Monday. "The macro backdrop for iron ore is that after maintaining very loose monetary policy through 2014 and 2015, China has begun to tighten."