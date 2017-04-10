Bonds weaker in midday trade

The South African bond market was weaker at midday on Monday on the softer rand as the dollar recorded marginal gains on the euro.

Bonds and the rand have largely traded steady against the major currencies since Fitch downgraded SA to junk status on Friday, with analysts saying the move was already priced in.

While the market reaction on the Fitch announcement was muted, which suggested that the market was expecting it, the warning signs are clear for everybody to see," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

He said the effect of the downgrade would probably be seen only in the medium term and should not be a factor now. "For now, the main factor is more the political risk that is currently prevalent in the country," Botha said.

At 11.35am the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 9.015% from 8.920%. The yield on the R207 was at 7.850% from 7.765%.

The rand was at 13.8704/$ from R13.7508.

Fitch downgraded the country’s long-term foreign and local currency ratings by one notch to subinvestment grade. This downgrade comes in the heels of the S&P Global Ratings downgrade to junk status.