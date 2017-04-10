Bonds show little reaction to downgrades

The bond market was slightly weaker on Monday afternoon but showed little response to SA’s second downgrade in a month.

On Friday, Fitch revised SA’s foreign-currency and local-currency denominated debt downwards to subinvestment grade. This followed a similar revision by S&P Global Ratings a week earlier. Moody’s will be announcing its ratings grading in June.

The market had already priced in a lot of the political risk that was seen over the past three weeks, with the rand still 9% stronger against the dollar than it was a year ago.

The local currency went from a 20-month high of R12.31 to the dollar, to R13.80 at the end of a week that included Pravin Gordhan being fired as the finance minister.

Bonds usually track the rand, but also showed no exaggerated reaction, with the benchmark 10-year government bond trading from a low of 8.3% two weeks ago to just above 9% after the downgrades.

Old Mutual Multi Managers (OMMM) investment strategists said it was clear that a lot of political risk had already been priced into the rand and SA’s bonds prior to the recent developments. While ratings matter for bonds, they are by no means the most important factor. It is the direction of fiscal policy that will be key, but the new finance minister needs to convince markets that fiscal policy will not change.

At 3.31pm, the benchmark R186 was at 9.01% from Friday’s 8.92% and the R207 was at 7.85% from 7.765%.