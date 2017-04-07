SA’s reserves decline in March on lower gold price and firmer dollar
SA’s international liquidity position was down $86m to $41.419bn in March as gross foreign exchange reserves were dragged down mainly by the lower international gold price and a firmer dollar.
Reserve Bank data released on Friday showed that gross reserves declined to $46.588bn in March from $46.722bn in February.
“The level of reserves is unlikely to change significantly in the short term as the Reserve Bank’s ability to accumulate will be limited by high market volatility following the downgrade to subinvestment grade, while global uncertainty will remain elevated,” Nedbank’s economic unit said, noting that reserve figures had little direct implication for monetary policy in the short term.
The government’s foreign currency deposits fell $151m as a foreign payment was made, while the Reserve Bank conducted foreign currency swaps, it said.
The gold price was down 1% in March, dragging the value of gold reserves down by the same margin as the Reserve Bank maintained its gold holdings at 4-million ounces. The rand depreciated against the dollar during the month, which boosted the rand value of gross reserves slightly.
Net foreign capital inflows totalled R6.08bn in March. Net bond purchases totalled R18.9bn and net sales of equities by foreign investors amounted to R12.8bn.
