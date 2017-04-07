Rand weakens on news of second rating downgrade

Markets

The rand weakened on Friday afternoon after the news that Fitch had downgraded SA’s rating to junk status, being the second major rating agency to do so this week.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country’s rating to sub-investment grade on Monday.

Fitch cut both the foreign currency and local currency ratings by one notch on Friday afternoon on concerns that recent political events, including a major cabinet reshuffle, would weaken standards of governance and public finances and was likely to result in a change of economic policy direction.

The rand weakened to an intraday worst level of R13.8426 to the dollar on the news after hovering around the R13.77$ level for the better part of the day.

