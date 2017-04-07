Markets

Rand pauses for breath after busy week

07 April 2017 - 10:25 AM Andries Mahlangu
The rand was relatively calm on Friday morning as traders paused to reflect on the their positions after an eventful week, dominated by the fallout of the recent Cabinet changes.

Only a week ago, Present Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle that shook investor confidence, sending the rand into a tailspin.

The sacking of the well-respected Gordhan was preceded by the move recall him abruptly from an overseas investor roadshow two weeks ago.

Before then, the rand had been on a strengthening path, touching R12.31/$ before sliding back to almost R14/$ this week.

"Although we once again see glimpses of stability, it would be foolish to expect a recovery to take place now," TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said in a note

"We should see how the nationwide protests unfolds today as well as the build-up to the no-confidence debate on the 18th of April."

At 8.47am, the rand was at R13.7447 to the dollar from Thursdays R13.7618, R14.6359 to the euro from R14.6475 and R17.1373 to the pound from R17.1590

The euro was at $1.0648 from $1.0644.

