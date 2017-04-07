Rand firmer despite Fitch downgrade as US data disappoints
The rand was firmer against the dollar in late trade on Friday despite Fitch announcing its expected ratings downgrade to sub-investment grade as US nonfarm payroll data came in worse than expected.
Sentiment toward the rand was also positive on the widespread success of anti-Zuma rallies held in the country, with up to 30,000 people reported to have gathered in front of the Union Buildings.
The increased groundswell of support for the resignation of President Zuma is expected to continue until the Parliamentary vote of no confidence on April 18.
The US economy created only 98,000 jobs in March, well below expectations, boosting sentiment toward emerging market currencies on a bet that the US Federal Reserve would continue with its mildy dovish monetary stance.
Stanlib economist Kevin Lings described the figure as a shock as the market was expecting a gain of around 180,000.
“The data will leave the Fed a little unsure about their interest rate policy but, nevertheless, two more hikes of 25 basis points in the US are likely this year,” he said.
The rand temporarily weakened to R13.8426 to the dollar in reaction to the Fitch downgrade, but bounced back quickly as the downgrade was largely expected.
In its statement Fitch questioned the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation as the leadership struggle in the ANC was expected to reach new heights.
“The tensions within the ANC will mean that political energy will be absorbed by efforts to maintain party unity and fend off leadership challenges and to placate rising social pressures for addressing inequality, poverty and weak public service delivery,” Fitch said.
The rand was also supported by the rising gold price after the US missile strike against Syrian targets. Russia described the attack as an “act of aggression”.
At 3.35pm the rand was at R13.8071 against the dollar from R13.7618, trading in a range between R13.70 and R13.84.
The rand was at R14.6642 against the euro from R14.6475 and at R17.1135 against the pound from R17.2377.
The euro was at $1.062 from $1.0644.
It was an eventful week for the rand dominated by the fallout of the recent Cabinet shakeup, which saw the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and a subsequent rating downgrade of the country to sub-investment level or so-called junk status by S&P Global Ratings.
The rand ended the week 2.8% weaker against the dollar after falling 7.92% last week.
Please login or register to comment.