Rand firmer despite Fitch downgrade as US data disappoints

The rand was firmer against the dollar in late trade on Friday despite Fitch announcing its expected ratings downgrade to sub-investment grade as US nonfarm payroll data came in worse than expected.

Sentiment toward the rand was also positive on the widespread success of anti-Zuma rallies held in the country, with up to 30,000 people reported to have gathered in front of the Union Buildings.

The increased groundswell of support for the resignation of President Zuma is expected to continue until the Parliamentary vote of no confidence on April 18.

The US economy created only 98,000 jobs in March, well below expectations, boosting sentiment toward emerging market currencies on a bet that the US Federal Reserve would continue with its mildy dovish monetary stance.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings described the figure as a shock as the market was expecting a gain of around 180,000.

“The data will leave the Fed a little unsure about their interest rate policy but, nevertheless, two more hikes of 25 basis points in the US are likely this year,” he said.