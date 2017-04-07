MARKET WRAP: JSE all share closes lower on Fitch downgrade as nationwide protests grow
The JSE closed marginally lower on Friday after Fitch became the second ratings agency in a week to downgrade SA to junk status amid huge nationwide protests on the day calling for the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.
Banks and financials recovered at the close with gold and platinum shares the top gainers.
The rand was stable at R13.80/$ for most of the day as the market took an optimistic view on the growing anti-Zuma sentiment, set to reach a high point when Parliament votes on a no confidence motion on April 18.
Fitch announced its expected downgrade to junk status just after midday.
Momentum economist Sanisha Packirisamy said Fitch raised much of the same concerns mooted on Monday by S&P Global Ratings when it became the first to downgrade SA.
It is currently anticipated that Moody’s will also downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch to Baa3, and retain their negative outlook. Baa3 is one notch above junk status.
National Treasury said in a statement Fitch’s announcement was a setback, but noted that Fitch foresaw higher economic growth for SA in 2017. “We urge all South Africans to remain positive and continue to work hard in turning this economy around,” Treasury said.
The all share closed 0.12% lower at 52,853.40 and the blue chip top 40 ended the day 0.18% down. Resources dropped 0.72% and property shed 0.29%. Industrials were flat (-0.04%). The gold index rose 3.79% and platinums gained 2.03%. Banks added 0.39% and food and drug retailers ended the day 0.31% up.
The all share ended a choppy week 1.53% higher. It is 4.34% up for the year so far.
Among individual shares Anglo American was 3.14% lower at R208.59.
Kumba Iron Ore dropped 4.19% to R214.65.
Bidvest lifted 1.55% to R151. Imperial Holdings rose 1.7% to R157.57.
Among gold stocks Gold Fields rose 6.3% to R53. AngloGold Ashanti was up 3.84% to R170.81.
Among platinum stocks Anglo American Platinum added 4.4% to R358.24.
Barclays Africa led the big banks higher, gaining 2.29% to R138.91. Standard Bank rose 0.53% to R137.20, but FirstRand softened 0.22% to R44.80.
Naspers ended the day 0.86% off at R2,410.
Local bonds were firmer despite the Fitch downgrade. In late trade, the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.95% from Thursday’s 9.00%.
