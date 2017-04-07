MARKET WRAP: JSE all share closes lower on Fitch downgrade as nationwide protests grow

The JSE closed marginally lower on Friday after Fitch became the second ratings agency in a week to downgrade SA to junk status amid huge nationwide protests on the day calling for the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

Banks and financials recovered at the close with gold and platinum shares the top gainers.

The rand was stable at R13.80/$ for most of the day as the market took an optimistic view on the growing anti-Zuma sentiment, set to reach a high point when Parliament votes on a no confidence motion on April 18.

Fitch announced its expected downgrade to junk status just after midday.

Momentum economist Sanisha Packirisamy said Fitch raised much of the same concerns mooted on Monday by S&P Global Ratings when it became the first to downgrade SA.

It is currently anticipated that Moody’s will also downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch to Baa3, and retain their negative outlook. Baa3 is one notch above junk status.

National Treasury said in a statement Fitch’s announcement was a setback, but noted that Fitch foresaw higher economic growth for SA in 2017. “We urge all South Africans to remain positive and continue to work hard in turning this economy around,” Treasury said.