JSE all share opens weaker on Zuma protests and global tension

The JSE opened weaker on Friday morning as nationwide protests against President Jacob Zuma gathered momentum and amid growing geopolitical tension following the US missile attack on Syrian targets.

At 10.18am the all share was down 0.53% at 52,653.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 had lost 0.66%.

The gold index was 2.88% higher as the price of the metal had risen 0.94% to $1,263.62/oz.

Banks rebounded, with the index gaining 0.66%. General retailers added 0.31% and Financials 0.27%. Resources dropped 1.68%.

US equities closed well off their session highs on Thursday as President Donald Trump indicated that he was willing to act alone on North Korea if China did not offer co-operation, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The Dow closed 0.07% lower on Thursday while Asian markets were mixed on Friday. The Nikkei was 0.36% higher and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.08% off.

Gold Fields rose 3.97% to R51.84 and Sibanye 3.02% to R34.52.

Among banks, Barclays Africa was up 1.37% to R137.66 and Standard Bank 0.99% to R137.82.