JSE all share closes lower on Fitch downgrade as nationwide protests grow

The JSE closed marginally lower on Friday after Fitch became the second ratings agency in a week to downgrade SA to junk status amid huge nationwide protests on the day calling for the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

Banks and financials recovered at the close with gold and platinum shares the top gainers.

The rand was stable at R13.80/$ for most of the day as the market took an optimistic view on the growing anti-Zuma sentiment, set to reach a high point when Parliament votes on a no confidence motion on April 18.

The nationwide protests exceeded all expectations, with 30,000 reportedly attending the protest action in front of the Union Buildings.

Fitch announced its expected downgrade to junk status just after midday.

Momentum economist Sanisha Packirisamy said Fitch raised much of the same concerns mooted on Monday by S&P Global Ratings when it became the first to downgrade SA.

“These include potential change in economic policy direction, a threat to efforts to reform governance across state-owned enterprises and that an unaffordable nuclear project may be given the green light and accelerated under new energy and finance portfolio heads,” she said.

It is currently anticipated that Moody’s will also downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch to Baa3, and retain their negative outlook. Baa3 is one notch above junk status.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said how government chooses to react to the latest rating decision is going to be a critical factor in determining the economic outlook of the country on multiple levels.

“Any further downgrades of SA’s domestic credit rating by S&P and Moody’s would put South Africa at significant risk of substantial foreign capital outflows,” Lings said.

National Treasury said in a statement Fitch’s announcement was a setback, but noted that Fitch foresaw higher economic growth for SA in 2017. “We urge all South Africans to remain positive and continue to work hard in turning this economy around,” Treasury said.

The all share closed 0.12% lower at 52,853.40 and the blue chip top 40 ended the day 0.18% down. Resources dropped 0.72% and property shed 0.29%. Industrials were flat (-0.04%). The gold index rose 3.79% and platinums gained 2.03%. Banks added 0.39% and food and drug retailers ended the day 0.31% up.

The all share ended a choppy week 1.53% higher. It is 4.34% up for the year so far.

The Dow opened flat on growing international concern following President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airfield, which drew a sharply negative reaction from Russia.

Spot gold was 1.13% higher at $1,265,45 an ounce in late afternoon trade — a five-month high. Platinum gained 1.1% to $965.10 an ounce.

European markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 rose 0.44% but the German Dax shed 0.22%.

Brent crude rose 0.16% to $54.96 a barrel.

Among individual shares Anglo American was 3.14% lower at R208.59.

Kumba Iron Ore dropped 4.19% to R214.65.

Bidvest lifted 1.55% to R151. Imperial Holdings rose 1.7% to R157.57.

Among gold stocks Gold Fields rose 6.3% to R53. AngloGold Ashanti was up 3.84% to R170.81.

Among platinum stocks Anglo American Platinum added 4.4% to R358.24.

Barclays Africa led the big banks higher, gaining 2.29% to R138.91. Standard Bank rose 0.53% to R137.20, but FirstRand softened 0.22% to R44.80.

Sanlam recovered 1.1% to R65.14. Liberty Holdings shed 1.45% to R21.69.

Massmart Holdings rose 2.06% to R134.92.

Growthpoint shed 1.16% to R24.78 among property stocks. Capital & Counties jumped 2.07% to R53.69.

Naspers ended the day 0.86% off at R2,410.