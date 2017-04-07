Futures flat for second day as Dow shows little movement and JSE closes marginally down
South African futures were flat on Friday after platinum and gold shares carried the day for the JSE all share with banks and financials coming back toward the close for a marginally weaker session.
Growing countrywide anti-Zuma protests supported positive market sentiment on the prospect that President Jacob Zuma could eventually be forced to step down as president.
The Dow was 0.09% off in early evening trade as markets remain cautious on global security concerns following President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airfield, with Russia reacting angrily to the US action.
The JSE all share closed 0.12% lower at 52,853.40 and the blue chip top 40 ended the day 0.18% down. Resources dropped 0.72% and property shed 0.29%. Industrials were flat (-0.04%). The gold index rose 3.79% and platinums gained 2.03%. Banks added 0.39% and food and drug retailers ended the day 0.31% up.
The all share ended a choppy week 1.53% higher. It is 4.34% up for the year so far.
The rand was at R13.8173/$ from R13.7618.
The yield on the R186 was at 9%.
At 5.48pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.07% higher at 46‚820 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,825 from Thursday’s 25,069.
