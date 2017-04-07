Markets

Futures flat for second day as Dow shows little movement and JSE closes marginally down

07 April 2017 - 18:02 PM Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African futures were flat on Friday after platinum and gold shares carried the day for the JSE all share with banks and financials coming back toward the close for a marginally weaker session.

Growing countrywide anti-Zuma protests supported positive market sentiment on the prospect that President Jacob Zuma could eventually be forced to step down as president.

The Dow was 0.09% off in early evening trade as markets remain cautious on global security concerns following President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airfield, with Russia reacting angrily to the US action.

The JSE all share closed 0.12% lower at 52,853.40 and the blue chip top 40 ended the day 0.18% down. Resources dropped 0.72% and property shed 0.29%. Industrials were flat (-0.04%). The gold index rose 3.79% and platinums gained 2.03%. Banks added 0.39% and food and drug retailers ended the day 0.31% up.

The all share ended a choppy week 1.53% higher. It is 4.34% up for the year so far.

The rand was at R13.8173/$ from R13.7618.

The yield on the R186 was at 9%.

At 5.48pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.07% higher at 46‚820 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,825 from Thursday’s 25,069.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why the gold price is set to shine in 2017
Markets
2.
Bad day likely for JSE as SA awakens to ‘junk ...
Markets
3.
Volatility on cards for rand
Markets
4.
Rand closes in on R14/$ as relentless sell-off ...
Markets
5.
Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.