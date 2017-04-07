Markets

Bonds weaker despite steady rand

Sasfin Securities' Ashley Dickinson says all asset classes have been surprisingly resilient in the face of adversity

07 April 2017
South African bonds were weaker at midday on Friday despite a steady rand.

Most emerging-market assets have taken a slight knock after a US missile strike in Syria that has spooked investors concerned about the risk of a possible clash with Russia. 

Local markets also remain sensitive to further political developments after the recent controversial Cabinet changes and rating downgrade of the country’s credit raging to to subinvestment grade by S&P Global Ratings.

“The market has endured a torrid week and weathered the storm admirably,” said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Securities.

“All asset classes have shown surprising resilience in the face of adversity when measured against the response to previous events,” he said.

At 12.34pm the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 9.45% from Thursday’s 9.00%, and that on the R207 was 7.785% from 7.810% previously.

