Bonds in stable range after torrid week

The South African bond market was little changed on Friday morning, but remained sensitive to further political developments after the recent controversial Cabinet changes.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond hovered around 9%, which was unchanged from Thursday, although significantly higher than the 8.29% it was at two weeks ago.

"The market has endured a torrid week and weathered the storm admirably," said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Securities.

"All asset classes have shown surprising resilience in the face of adversity when measured against the response to previous events."

The previous events include the sacking of former finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene, in 2015.

Earlier this week, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country’s foreign currency-denominated debt to subinvestment grade, which dragged the yield on the R186 bond through the 9% mark.

High yields imply high costs in servicing government debt.