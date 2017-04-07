Markets

Bonds firmer despite another ratings downgrade for SA

07 April 2017 - 17:01 PM Ray Fauré
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds firmed in late trade on Friday, notwithstanding the country’s second ratings downgrade in a week following last week’s controversial Cabinet shakeup which saw Pravin Gordhan sacked as finance minister.

Fitch Ratings announced on Friday afternoon it had downgraded the government’s long-term foreign and local currency debt to sub-investment grade — or junk status — citing recent political events, including the major cabinet reshuffle, which it said would weaken standards of governance and public finances.

Earlier this weak, S&P Global Ratings also downgraded the country’s rating to sub-investment grade.

Rand firmer despite Fitch downgrade as US data disappoints

Sentiment toward the rand was also positive on the widespread success of anti-Zuma rallies held in the country
Markets
1 day ago

The National Treasury said while the Fitch downgrade was a setback, “government remains committed to making sure that its work with business, labour and the civil society continues in order to improve the business confidence and implement structural reforms to accelerate inclusive economic growth”.

At 3.37pm the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.95% from Thursday’s 9.00%, and that on the R207 at 7.780% from 7.810%m previously.

The rand was at R13.7967 to the dollar from R13.7618 on Thursday.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why the gold price is set to shine in 2017
Markets
2.
Bad day likely for JSE as SA awakens to ‘junk ...
Markets
3.
Volatility on cards for rand
Markets
4.
Rand closes in on R14/$ as relentless sell-off ...
Markets
5.
Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's ...
Markets

Related Articles

Bonds weaker despite steady rand
Markets

Fitch downgrades South Africa to junk status
Economy

Banks play down cost of downgrade
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.