Bonds firmer despite another ratings downgrade for SA
South African bonds firmed in late trade on Friday, notwithstanding the country’s second ratings downgrade in a week following last week’s controversial Cabinet shakeup which saw Pravin Gordhan sacked as finance minister.
Fitch Ratings announced on Friday afternoon it had downgraded the government’s long-term foreign and local currency debt to sub-investment grade — or junk status — citing recent political events, including the major cabinet reshuffle, which it said would weaken standards of governance and public finances.
Earlier this weak, S&P Global Ratings also downgraded the country’s rating to sub-investment grade.
The National Treasury said while the Fitch downgrade was a setback, “government remains committed to making sure that its work with business, labour and the civil society continues in order to improve the business confidence and implement structural reforms to accelerate inclusive economic growth”.
At 3.37pm the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.95% from Thursday’s 9.00%, and that on the R207 at 7.780% from 7.810%m previously.
The rand was at R13.7967 to the dollar from R13.7618 on Thursday.
