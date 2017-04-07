Bonds firmer despite another ratings downgrade for SA

South African bonds firmed in late trade on Friday, notwithstanding the country’s second ratings downgrade in a week following last week’s controversial Cabinet shakeup which saw Pravin Gordhan sacked as finance minister.

Fitch Ratings announced on Friday afternoon it had downgraded the government’s long-term foreign and local currency debt to sub-investment grade — or junk status — citing recent political events, including the major cabinet reshuffle, which it said would weaken standards of governance and public finances.

Earlier this weak, S&P Global Ratings also downgraded the country’s rating to sub-investment grade.