Rand weaker but off intra-day lows as market eyes downgrades

The rand was marginally weaker against the dollar in midday trade on Tuesday, but off intra-day weakest levels as the market took a wait-and-see approach to new developments following Standard & Poor’s (S&P’s) downgrade announcement on Monday.

The rand has not weakened through the R14 to the dollar, or even the R15 level as some analysts predicted. Much of the negative downgrade news may already be priced into present levels.

In a statement on Monday evening the Treasury said while the leadership of the finance portfolio had changed, the government’s overall policy orientation remained the same. New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was due to provide further reassurances at a press conference at Treasury scheduled for Tuesday morning.