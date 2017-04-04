Rand weaker but off intra-day lows as market eyes downgrades
The rand was marginally weaker against the dollar in midday trade on Tuesday, but off intra-day weakest levels as the market took a wait-and-see approach to new developments following Standard & Poor’s (S&P’s) downgrade announcement on Monday.
The rand has not weakened through the R14 to the dollar, or even the R15 level as some analysts predicted. Much of the negative downgrade news may already be priced into present levels.
In a statement on Monday evening the Treasury said while the leadership of the finance portfolio had changed, the government’s overall policy orientation remained the same. New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was due to provide further reassurances at a press conference at Treasury scheduled for Tuesday morning.
At 11.38am, the rand was at R13.7754 against the dollar from a previous close of R13.7425. It weakened to R13.9472 in morning trade.
The rand was at R14.6764 against the euro from R14.6657, and at R17.1480 against the pound from R17.1494. The euro was at $1.0654 from $1.0672.
The losses for the rand have been muted so far, with the local currency still trading within range of the level at which it commenced 2017, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said. "Market participants remain hopeful of remedial political action in the weeks ahead," Momentum said.
In large measure, the rand's performance hinges on the position of President Jacob Zuma in the months ahead, it said.
Late on Monday, credit rating agency Moody’s put SA on review for a possible downgrade, following S&P Global Ratings’ decision to strip the country of its investment-grade status on the foreign-currency basis.
Moody’s decision is expected on Friday.
Please login or register to comment.