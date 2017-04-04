Rand closes in on R14/$ as relentless sell-off continues

The rand hovered around January lows against the dollar on Tuesday morning, as the fallout from last week’s Cabinet reshuffle continued to jolt markets.

Late on Monday, credit rating agency Moody’s put SA on review for a possible downgrade later, following S&P Global Ratings’ decision to strip the country of its investment grade status on the foreign-currency basis.

"The possible ‘domino effect’ of the S&P investment downgrade of SA’s sovereign risk implies eventual higher borrowing costs for both the public sector and the private sector," said Raymond Parsons, economist at the North West University’s School of Business and Governance. "This in turn will have a negative impact on SA’s growth prospects, investor confidence and job creation at a time when the country has been looking forward to an improved economic performance in 2017."

The rand has been on a relentless slide since last Monday when President Jacob Zuma abruptly recalled finance minister Pravin Gordhan from an investor roadshow in the UK. Zuma then fired both Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

The rand has shed 11% to the dollar, posing a potential danger to the inflation outlook, which has been improving in recent months and was expected to come back within the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6% later in 2017.

At 9.03am, the rand was at R13.8365 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.7425, R14.7455 to the euro from R14.6657 and R17.2057 to the pound from R17.1494.

The euro was at $1.0657 from $1.0672.