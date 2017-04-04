Oil prices fall as Libya’s output rebound boosts supply

London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production, combined with an increase in US drilling, signalled the potential for increased supply.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 20c at $52.92 a barrel by 7.35am GMT. US light crude oil was 20c lower at $50.04 a barrel.

Both benchmarks recovered from four-month lows last week on expectations that oil cartel Opec would manage to tighten supply by cutting production under a deal agreed at the end of last year. But global inventories remain stubbornly high and many investors are betting that it will take many months for oil prices to respond convincingly to lower Opec output.

"Crude oil prices fell as increased drilling in the US and a rebound in Libyan output weighed on investor sentiment," ANZ bank analysts said in a note to clients.

Libya’s crude output increased after state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted a force majeure on loadings of El Sharara oil from the Zawiya terminal in the west of the country, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Last week, US drillers added rigs for an 11th week in a row, data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed on Friday, extending a 10-month drilling recovery.

US light crude may drop to $49.62 a barrel as it failed to break resistance at $50.95, said Reuters commodities markets’ technical analyst Wang Tao. Brent crude may retrace back to $52.79 a barrel, he said.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said Opec was taking longer than expected to tighten the oil market, but recent data suggested the process was under way in earnest. "We believe the implemented production cuts will trigger a material drawdown in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development oil inventories and thus higher crude oil prices," Staunovo said. "We expect Brent oil prices to rise above $60 a barrel in three months."

Reuters