Oil edges higher on weaker dollar

Seoul — Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday due to a weaker dollar, although a rebound in Libyan production put pressure on the market and rising US drilling signalled the potential for increased supply and capped price gains.

International Brent crude futures were trading up 7c at $53.19 a barrel at 4.12am GMT from the previous session.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were up 4c to $50.28 a barrel.

Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney, said oil prices were expected to pick up on dollar weakness similar to gold.

"The range is $47-$55 a barrel and we expect the top end to be tested," Barratt said.

Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on concern over geopolitical tension. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for the holders of other currencies.

Despite the support from a weaker dollar, rising production continues to pressure the oil market, which opened lower in the early Asian trading.

"Crude oil prices fell as increased drilling in the US and a rebound in Libyan output weighed on investor sentiment," said ANZ bank in a note.

Libya’s crude output increased on Monday after state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted a force majeure on loadings of Sharara oil from the Zawiya terminal in the west of the country, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Meanwhile, US drillers last week added rigs for an 11th consecutive week, data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed on Friday, extending a 10-month drilling recovery.

Other Opec producers are also raising output. Iran’s exports of crude oil and gas condensate hit a record 3.05-million barrels a day by March 20, the end of the Iranian month of Esfand, according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The oil market continues to look for signs of a tightening market as concerns linger that compliance with producer-led output cuts remains insufficient to erode a supply glut and the US raises oil output.

Oil cartel Opec, and non-Opec members including Russia, agreed late last year to cut output by almost 1.8-million barrels a day in the first half of 2017. The market’s focus has now shifted whether the major oil producers will extend the cuts.

Reuters