MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer despite rand hedges pulling back

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday but was off intra-day highs after the rand strengthened 40c against the dollar following union federation Cosatu’s call for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

Platinum and gold stocks were the best performers on the day, with banks ending flat in volatile trade. General retailers were in the red.

The rand weakened to R13.9472 against the dollar on the day, favouring the miners, before firming to R13.52 at the JSE’s close, supporting a comeback by banks.

Market sentiment was jittery following S&P Global’s announcement on Monday that it had downgraded SA’s credit rating to sub-investment grade. Moody’s is also expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating following its statement on Monday that it was placing the country’s Baa2 rating on review.

S&P’s long-term local currency rating is now on the edge of sub-investment grade, still with a negative outlook. Newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba assured investors that the fiscal trajectory the country has been pursuing would continue, despite the expected downgrade by Moody’s.

Commodity prices lifted slightly on a firmer dollar. Gold rose 0.35% to $1,257 an ounce while platinum lifted 0.38% to $961 an ounce.

The all share closed 0.39% higher at 52,660.70 and the benchmark top 40 rose 0.41%. Platinums added 5.05% and the gold index gained 3.98%. Resources climbed 1.34%. General retailers shed 1.04%, and food and drug retailers lost 0.75%. Property shed 0.57%. Banks ended the day 0.1% softer and financials were flat (-0.04%).

Glencore ended the day 2.06% higher at R53.96 and Anglo American climbed 1.47% to R207.

After opening 3% up, British American Tobacco lost 0.58% to R885.82.

Among industrials, Remgro dropped 0.63% to R205.69.

Sibanye rocketed 6.7% to R32.79 among gold stocks. AngloGold Ashanti lifted 4.34% to R155.69.

Anglo American Platinum rose 4.65% to R322.80.

Among banks, Barclays Africa rose 0.8% to R144.14, Standard Bank dropped 0.58% to R142.67 and Capitec climbed 1.38% to R789.

Naspers firmed 1.48% to R2,384.85.

Local bonds were firmer in line with the rand, with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.89% from 8.96% previously.

At 5.44pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.61% higher at 46‚461 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,689 from Monday’s 32,929.