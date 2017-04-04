JSE opens firmer as gold and miners rally, but banks weaken on S&P downgrade
Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia warns that SA will need to "balance our budget" as the downgrade means the country will pay higher interest on debt
The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday, with gold stocks rocketing and resources and platinums gaining support on the weaker rand.
Banks pared some of their earlier losses in choppy trade as the banking index plummeted 4% immediately at the opening following S&P Global Ratings’ downgrade of SA to junk status.
General retailers and property stocks were also sold off on foreign selling.
Another downgrade is expected on Friday by ratings agency Moody’s following its statement on Monday that it was placing SA’s Baa2 rating on review.
The Dow closed flat (-0.06%) on Monday and the Nikkei 225 was down 0.91% in early morning trade.
The rand weakened 0.89% in early morning trade to R13.8577/$.
Market reaction is expected to be based on currency movements on the day ahead of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s press conference at the National Treasury in the morning.
In a statement on Monday evening the Treasury said while the leadership of the finance portfolio had changed, the government’s overall policy orientation remained the same.
Analysts expressed concern about fiscal consolidation and weaker economic growth following S&P’s announcement.
"This downgrade means SA will pay higher interest on our debt, which we need to balance our budget," said Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia.
However, Capital Economics analysts were more positive. "There was relatively little evidence that ratings agencies drive market movements," said Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne.
He cited the experience of recent downgrades, notably in Latin America, to support this view.
At 9.40am the all share was 0.65% up at 52,800.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.96%. The gold index rose 6.60%, platinums 3.57% and resources 2.92%. Banks were down 3.53%, general retailers 3.06%, financials 1.69% and property 1.36%.
Among the global resources companies, Glencore added 2.86% to R54.38 and Anglo American rose 2.76% to R209.63.
Sasol lifted 2.46% to R414.97. Brent crude was off 0.56% to $52.82 a barrel.
Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco jumped 3% to R917.77 and Naspers added 2.97% to R2,419.72.
Harmony rose 7.32% to R36.50 and Sibanye shot up 6.28% to R32.66.
Nedbank led the losses among the big banks, dropping 4.41% to R226.46. FirstRand lost 3.83% to R44 and Standard Bank was down 3.37% to R138.66.
Sanlam lost 1.55% to R66.01.
Among retailers, Woolworths dropped 2.86% to R68.53, Truworths shed 3.99% to R82.57 and Shoprite was down 2.19% to R192.
Redefine retreated 2.16% to R10.86. Those with exposure to the UK market fared better on the weaker rand, with Hammersons adding 1.99% to R98.18 and Capital & Counties adding 2.55% to R49.80.
