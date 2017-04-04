JSE opens firmer as gold and miners rally, but banks weaken on S&P downgrade

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday, with gold stocks rocketing and resources and platinums gaining support on the weaker rand.

Banks pared some of their earlier losses in choppy trade as the banking index plummeted 4% immediately at the opening following S&P Global Ratings’ downgrade of SA to junk status.

General retailers and property stocks were also sold off on foreign selling.

Another downgrade is expected on Friday by ratings agency Moody’s following its statement on Monday that it was placing SA’s Baa2 rating on review.

The Dow closed flat (-0.06%) on Monday and the Nikkei 225 was down 0.91% in early morning trade.