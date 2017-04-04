JSE closes firmer despite rand hedges pulling back on stronger rand

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday but was off intraday highs after the rand strengthened 40c against the dollar, following Cosatu’s call for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

Platinum and gold stocks were the best performers on the day, with banks ending flat in volatile trade. General retailers were in the red.

The rand weakened to R13.9472/$ on the day, favouring the miners, before firming to R13.52/$ at the JSE’s close, supporting a comeback by banks.

Market sentiment was jittery following S&P Global’s announcement on Monday that it had downgraded SA’s credit rating to subinvestment grade.

Moody’s is also expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating following its statement on Monday that it was placing the country’s Baa2 rating on review.

S&P’s long-term local currency rating is now on the edge of subinvestment grade, still with a negative outlook.

The newly appointed finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, assured investors that the fiscal trajectory the country had been pursuing would continue, despite an expected downgrade by Moody’s.

He said the S&P announcement was a setback. "Despite our current challenges, now is not a time for despondency," Gigaba said.

Analysts emphasised that markets would hold their own over the short term, despite the downgrade. The main concern was about the long-term deleterious affects of the downgrade as the economy needed to grow by at least 6% to significantly reduce unemployment, poverty and inequality.

In 2016, domestic investment contracted for the first time since 2010.

"Increased domestic private investment will only take place when the government creates an environment that strengthens business and investor confidence," said Bravura analyst Ian Matthews.

He said the events of the past week were not indicative of a government that treasured the fragile confidence of the business sector. "Uncertainty among local and international investors is likely to reverse SA into another low-growth cycle, with dire consequences," Matthews said.

Global markets were directionless for most of the day, with the Dow opening flat at the JSE’s close. European markets were marginally up with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.45%.

Commodity prices lifted slightly on a firmer dollar. Gold rose 0.35% to $1,257 an ounce. Platinum lifted 0.38% to $961 an ounce.

The all share closed 0.39% higher at 52,660.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.41%. Platinums added 5.05% and the gold index gained 3.98%. Resources climbed 1.34%. General retailers shed 1.04% and food and drug retailers lost 0.75%. Property shed 0.57%, banks ended the day 0.1% softer and financials were flat (-0.04%).

Glencore ended the day 2.06% higher at R53.96. Anglo American climbed 1.47% to R207.

After opening 3% up, British American Tobacco lost 0.58% to R885.82.

Among industrials, Remgro dropped 0.63% to R205.69.

Sibanye rocketed 6.7% to R32.79 among gold stocks. AngloGold Ashanti lifted 4.34% to R155.69.

Anglo American Platinum rose 4.65% to R322.80.

Among banks, Barclays Africa rose 0.8% to R144.14. Standard Bank dropped 0.58% to R142.67. Capitec climbed 1.38% to R789.

Steinhoff rose 1.25% to R64.60.

Among retailers, Truworths was 3.37% lower at R83.10. Mr Price dropped 1.5% to R154.11.

Redefine ended the day 0.81% lower at R11.01 in the property sector. Capital & Counties rose 2.04% to R49.55.

Naspers firmed 1.48% to R2,384.85.