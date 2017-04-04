Bonds weaken on downgrade to junk status

The South African bond market was substantially weaker after rating agency S&P Global Ratings lowered SA’s long-term, foreign-currency sovereign credit rating to subinvestment grade.

The rating agency said the downgrade came as a result of concern that the country’s policy continuity had been put at risk.

The downgrade to junk status comes a week after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet, firing Pravin Gordhan as the finance minister and replacing him with Malusi Gigaba, former minister of home affairs. "This has increased the likelihood that economic growth and fiscal outcomes could suffer." S&P said in a note.

The National Treasury, however, said that while the leadership of the finance portfolio had changed, the government’s overall policy orientation remained the same.

The downgrade means SA will be charged higher interest rates when borrowing, increasing the price of repaying government debt.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said that without a substantial and sustainable reduction in government expenditure, supported by an increase in revenue, upward pressure would be put on interest rates. In an economy that was already experiencing weak growth, investors would lose confidence and sell South African assets. This would further reduce the government’s capacity to spend, even on existing social welfare grants, she said.

Gigaba will host a media briefing on Tuesday to discuss the downgrade.

At 9am the bid on the R186 was 9.150% from Monday’s 8.960% and that of the R207 at 7.995% from 7.840%.