Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's credit rating
The JSE’s banking index fell 4.2% on Tuesday morning as the market digested the news that S&P Global Ratings had cut its sovereign credit rating to junk.
Bank share prices tend to track the exchange-rate and the rand looked perilously close to rising above R14/$, trading at R13.94/$ at 7am before recovering to about R13.84/$ at 10:30am.
Barclays Africa Group suffered most, falling 5.5% to R135.20, followed by Standard Bank, which fell 5.4% to R135.70. FirstRand was down 5% to R43.44 and Nedbank lost 4.7% to R225.78.
S&P’s downgrade to BB+ on Monday night rolls SA back to the credit rating it had from the agency until February 2000 when S&P upgraded SA to BBB- and subsequently to BBB+ in August 2005.
Fitch tends to track S&P, so an announcement in the near future that it too has cut SA’s sovereign rating to junk appears inevitable.
Moody’s has been the most generous to SA of the big-three international credit rating agencies, giving the country a starting Baa3 (equivalent to BBB- in S&P and Fitch nomenclature) in 1994 and raising it to A3 in July 2009.
"The downgrade is an embarrassing milestone for a country that as recently as 2012 was A-rated by one of the rating agencies," Nedbank’s economic team said in a note on Tuesday.
Nedbank said S&P’s move "unfortunately does not come as a surprise given the poor response from elements in government to the consistent message from all rating agencies since 2012".
"In essence, that message has been supportive of SA, encouraging the country to adopt the progrowth strategies contained in the country’s own National Development Plan.
"Instead, policies have become less investment-friendly and fiscally less sustainable. The Herculean efforts by the former finance minister Pravin Gordhan to restore governance in the accident-prone state-owned enterprises, get finances back under control and promote economic growth were consistently frustrated, culminating in his recall and firing last week," Nedbank said.
