Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's credit rating

S&P’s downgrade to BB+ on Monday night rolls SA back to the credit rating it had from the agency until February 2000 when S&P upgraded SA to BBB- and subsequently to BBB+ in August 2005.

Fitch tends to track S&P, so an announcement in the near future that it too has cut SA’s sovereign rating to junk appears inevitable.

Moody’s has been the most generous to SA of the big-three international credit rating agencies, giving the country a starting Baa3 (equivalent to BBB- in S&P and Fitch nomenclature) in 1994 and raising it to A3 in July 2009.

"The downgrade is an embarrassing milestone for a country that as recently as 2012 was A-rated by one of the rating agencies," Nedbank’s economic team said in a note on Tuesday.

Nedbank said S&P’s move "unfortunately does not come as a surprise given the poor response from elements in government to the consistent message from all rating agencies since 2012".