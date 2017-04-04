Bad day likely for JSE as SA awakens to ‘junk status’

A generally gloomy day for stock exchanges — Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.24% on Tuesday morning — is likely be worsened for the JSE as SA awakes to its "junk status".

Every Tuesday, the government auctions bonds. This Tuesday’s auction will be more closely watched than usual as it comes in the wake of S&P Global Ratings cutting SA’s foreign currency-denominated bond rating to junk on Monday evening.

Some good news for the National Treasury in S&P’s rating decision was rand-denominated government bonds were cut by only one notch to BBB-, leaving them above junk. This came as a huge relief to a market widely expecting S&P to cut SA’s local debt rating by two notches to junk.

The National Treasury responded to S&P’s statement on Monday night by saying: "While S&P has lowered its rating of foreign currency-denominated debt to a sub-investment grade, rand-denominated debt — which constitutes 90% of the debt portfolio — retains its investment-grade rating. "

The Treasury added: "Reducing reliance on foreign savings to fund investment and relying less on debt to finance public expenditure will secure SA’s fiscal sovereignty and economic independence."

The extent to which the Treasury is trying to turn a blind eye to an unfolding disaster will be revealed at Tuesday’s auction.

At the previous auction on March 30, bids for the government’s benchmark R186 10-year bonds ranged between 8.68% and 8.95%. Bids at Tuesday’s auctions are likely to set the R186’s yield above 9%.

The rand was trading at R13.80/$ on Tuesday morning, taking its drop from March 24 to more than 11%.

Moody’s, which is scheduled to announce its review of SA’s sovereign credit rating on Friday, issued a statement on Monday night warning it intended to announce a downgrade. It now remains to be seen if Moody’s will downgrade SA by one notch or two.

Moody’s echoed warnings Fitch gave in a statement issued last Friday. The ratings agency highlighted the tragedy that SA’s economy appeared to be on the mend just as President Jacob Zuma announced his midnight Cabinet reshuffle last Thursday.

"After years of Moody’s, in common with other commentators, adjusting growth forecasts downwards, a combination of factors resulted in a growth outturn for 2016 which, while very low (+0.3%), was consistent with prior forecasts. Moody’s expectations were a recovery in growth to just over 1% in 2017 and close to 2% in 2018. Fiscal consolidation, including stabilising the debt:GDP ratio, was similarly on track.

"That recovery reflects a number of factors. Some include the reforms mentioned earlier, which have restored stability into electricity supply and reduced industrial disputes. Others include the gradual recovery in world growth and trade, the stabilisation of commodity prices and the easing of drought conditions."

But all this good news was offset by Zuma: "Changes within a government do not generally signal material changes in a country’s credit profile. Here, however, the timing and scope of the reshuffle raises questions over the signal they send regarding the prospects for ongoing reforms, the underlying strength of SA’s institutional framework, and the fragile recovery in the country’s economic and fiscal position."