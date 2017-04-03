Markets

Weaker rand still at the mercy of political developments

03 April 2017 - 10:42 AM Reitumetse Pitso
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS
The rand was weaker against the dollar on Monday morning as it remained at the mercy of political developments.

The rand weakened to R13.61 to the dollar on Friday as the market absorbed the Cabinet reshuffle that included the dismissal of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

The week before the local currency had strengthened to R12.31/$ — its best level in 20 months.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst John Cairns said the backlash against the Cabinet reshuffle had been strong and was intensifying, but warned against expecting that this would lead to the removal of the president.

Comments from new finance minister Malusi Gigaba and the ANC national executive committee meeting are expected on Monday.

Nedbank analyst said the local market would remain at the mercy of political developments, with the rand likely to trade R13.300/$ and 13.750/$. Liquidity would also remain disproportionate to volumes traded.

At 9am, the rand was at R13.4574 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.3660, R14.3654 to the pound from R14.2531 and R16.8680 to the euro from R16.7812.

The euro was at $1.0674 from $1.0664.

