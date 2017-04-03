Markets

Shell-shocked rand hovers around R13.41/$ on Monday morning

03 April 2017 - 07:24 AM Robert Laing
There are many types of trading. Before you begin, decide what you're going to trade and who with. Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE
There are many types of trading. Before you begin, decide what you're going to trade and who with. Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE

The shell-shocked rand was trading at R13.41/$ and R14.33/€ on Monday morning, nervously awaiting this week’s bombardment of bad news following Friday’s ousting of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

March’s Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) is scheduled for release at 11am. Since the survey done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research predates President Jacob Zuma’s "night of the long knives" last Thursday, the optimism of local factory owners is expected to have risen to about 53.1 points from February’s 52.5 points.

March’s new vehicle sales figures are scheduled for release at 1:30pm. February’s new vehicle sales amounted to 48,113 units, which was down from Januarys’ 50,333, but slightly higher than February 2016’s 47,631.

"We hold an optimistic outlook for the South African [car] market which will emerge from a three-year slump in 2017 and experience modest growth of 1.5% in new vehicle sales, reaching 554,535 units," BMI Research said in a note last Tuesday.

Sub-Saharan African vehicle production should show a small growth of 3.6% in 2017 to about 616,800 units after declining 2.7% in 2016, BMI said.

BMI forecasts sub-Saharan African passenger car production to expand 4% to 348,960 units while total commercial vehicle production will grow 3.2% to 271,902 units in the year ahead.

Gordhan's exit could still spur major sell-off

The government could raise only a third of the money it aimed at on Friday due to investor caution, warns Pravin Gordhan
18 days ago

Did an insider bet on rand?

Spike in futures contracts hours before fall seen as circumstantial evidence of front running, but traders not sure
18 days ago

