Volatility on cards for rand

“As markets tune into the rumour mill and read between the lines, regular and at times violent swings in the rand, share prices and bond rates could become the norm,” said Stellenbosch University Business School economist Andre Roux.

Further announcements by the other ratings agencies would be a main drivers of further volatility. SA’s credit rating is up for review by Moody’s on Friday and Fitch said last week SA’s ratings could take a knock.

S&P had been more vocal than Moody’s and Fitch about a possible downgrade, said Sanlam Investment Management analyst Mokgatla Madisha.

The downgrade increased the cost of debt throughout the entire economy, he said. “Bond yields will have to rise and the Reserve Bank will have to keep interest rates higher to compensate for a weaker currency.”

However, a lot of the bad news may already be reflected. Markets have for long priced SA as a junk, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Dave Mohr. “Our credit-default swaps trade in the same region as Brazil, Turkey and Russia.”

TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said international investors were still yield hungry and willing to take on extra risk with bonds to get it. “Despite the shock on Thursday night, the rand has done well to pull back from 13.60/$ to trade at $13.50/$ on Monday.”

Roux said markets were looking for more clarity on ANC policy and leadership issues. If Zuma survived the onslaught, it would probably be seen as a triumph for state capture, but if he was ousted it would be interpreted as a victory for the sanctity of the Constitution, he said.

Investec analyst Brian Kantor said the rand had weakened from a relatively strong base and had benefited from emerging-market strength as well as a sense that Zuma’s wings had been clipped to a degree, though that was an assumption that had proved too optimistic, he said.