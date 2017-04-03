JSE closes higher as miners lead the way and banks recover

The JSE closed firmer on Monday as miners and rand hedges rallied on the weaker rand, while banks came back from a weak start.

The weaker rand, reacting to President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan last week, has been a boon for resources, despite relatively flat commodity prices.

After shedding 1.5% in early morning trade banks closed only marginally weaker amid growing views that present circumstances do not warrant as pessimistic a view as was the case when President Jacob Zuma fired then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015.

At that time, the rand and banking stocks retreated sharply.

Zuma appointed Malusi Gigaba as the new finance minister on Thursday.

Rather than sustained weakness, more volatility in the forex and equity markets was expected to become the norm. "While there has been weakness in the markets, the investor community has not reacted too irrationally," said Sanlam Multi-Managers portfolio manager Rafiq Taylor.

He said the Cabinet reshuffle affected both equity and fixed-interest markets, though not markedly. "The medium-to-longer-term repercussions of Zuma’s changes are not known at this stage," Taylor said.

The market was eyeing the announcements from ratings agencies, with Moody’s expected on Friday.

Gordhan’s sacking could lead to a further deterioration of the economic outlook including ratings downgrades by ratings agencies, credit insurance company Coface said in a note.

Coface said losing the investment grade status would raise borrowing costs and worsen the financial position of the state, accelerate capital outflows and rand depreciation, and so lead to further inflation pressures.

"Gordhan’s replacement was likely to hurt confidence in the short-term," Coface said.

The Dow Jones opened flat at the JSE’s close, while European markets softened. The FTSE 100 was 0.21% lower and the French CAC 40 dropped 0.43%. The German Dax lost 0.11%.

The all share closed 0.77% higher at 52,457.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.87%. The gold index rose 3.96% and food and drug retailers added 2.26%. Platinums rose 1.55%, resources gained 1.53% and industrials added 0.81%. Banks ended the day 0.20% softer.

Among the big miners, Glencore climbed 0.63% to R52.87.

Kumba Iron Ore jumped 4.32% to R211.67.

Sasol was up 3.69% to R405. Brent crude was down 1.04% to $53.11 a barrel at the JSE’s close.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco lifted 1.08% to R891.

Gold stock Sibanye rocketed 7.07% to R30.73 while AngloGold Ashanti rose 4.16% to R149.21.

Barclays Africa rose 2.5% among banks to R143. Capitec gained 2.21% to R778.23. FirstRand shed 1.32% to R45.75. Standard Bank softened 0.1.7% to R143.50.

Among retailers Mr Price dropped 2.15% to R156.46, while Woolworths added 0.92% to R70.55. Shoprite gained 1.39% to R196.29.

Cement producer PPC jumped 4.45% to R6.80.

Naspers ended the day 1.51% higher at R2,350.

Mondi rose 3.04% to R330.25.