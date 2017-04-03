MUTED MARKET REACTION
Gordhan’s exit could still spur major sell-off
The market’s response to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s removal was considerably less severe than when his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene was sacked in December 2015, but a "second-wave" sell-off remains a danger, analysts say.
That President Jacob Zuma had "tested the waters" by recalling Gordhan from an international investor roadshow last Monday, could explain the more muted reaction, Sanlam Private Wealth director of investments Alwyn van der Merwe said.
Nene’s firing had surprised the markets, he said.
The rand immediately weakened on Monday’s news of the recall, having hit an 18-month high earlier on Monday and ending the week 8% lower.
Unlike in December 2015, the latest Cabinet reshuffle had taken place in an environment where investors were generally bullish on emerging market bonds, said Shalin Bhagwan, head of fixed income at Ashburton Investments. SA could find itself exposed if investor sentiment towards emerging markets turned negative, he said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose about 0.4% on Friday.
The JSE’s banks index closed 6.14% weaker, wiping R69bn off banks’ market capitalisation.
In comparison, the yield on the 10-year government bond spiked more than 2% the day after Nene’s dismissal, while the banking index gave up 13.52%.
Bond yields rise when bond investors demand a higher return in exchange for higher perceived risk. This increases government borrowing costs.
A 0.5% rise in bond yields cost the country R2bn-R2.5bn more in annual interest costs, said Bhagwan.
Higher yields also increased banks’ cost of funding, said Neelash Hansjee, senior investment analyst at Old Mutual Equities.
The Cabinet reshuffle raised chances of a sovereign credit rating downgrade. If SA is downgraded to subinvestment status, the government’s borrowing costs will rise further.
The government needs to borrow R730bn over three years. Data shared on roadshows, such as the one from which Gordhan was recalled, are crucial to SA’s ability to raise funds, the Treasury says.
In a bond auction on Friday, the government could raise only a third of the money it had planned to raise due to investor caution, Gordhan said.
