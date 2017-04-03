Bonds stabilise at much weaker levels

The South African bond market stabilised at much weaker levels at the start of a week that is likely to be dominated by the fallout of the Cabinet shake-up.

Last week President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle that jolted the markets and drew criticism from various quarters, including the business community.

Zuma has appointed former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba as the new finance minister, with Sfiso Buthelezi as his deputy, replacing Mcebisi Jonas.

The yield on the benchmark R186 government bond was at 8.90% in early trade, its highest since late December, from 8.84% on Friday.

The rand had its steepest weekly drop since 2015, falling 8% against the dollar, which raised inflation concerns.

"Trading today should continue being headline-driven as the market grapples with the consequences that the Cabinet reshuffle will have on SA in the near to medium term," Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Michelle Wohlberg said in a note.

"With our new finance minister Gigaba promising to push economic growth while sticking to spending frameworks already in place, we might still to see local assets continue to trade in a positive light tomorrow."