Futures weaker as market reacts to axing of Pravin Gordhan

South African futures were weaker on Thursday as the JSE closed lower following the firing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister by President Jacob Zuma.

Banks slumped 6.14% while financials shed 3.04% on fears that SA’s sovereign credit rating could be downgraded.

Credit rating agency Fitch warned on Friday that Gordhan’s firing had increased the likelihood that the government’s sovereign credit rating would take a knock. It said continued political instability that adversely affected standards of governance‚ the economy or public finances‚ was one of the sensitivities it highlighted in November when it revised the outlook on SA’s BBB-rating to negative from stable.

The all share was 0.39% lower at 52‚261.20 and the blue-chip top dropped 0.12%. The gold index gained 3.37% on the weaker rand while food and drug retailers shed 1.79%.

The Dow Jones was 0.13% lower in early evening trade.

The rand was at R13.4376 against the dollar from Thursday’s R13.2682.

At 5.49pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.16% lower at 45‚751 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,109 from Thursday’s 19‚095.