Bonds substantially weaker in reaction to Cabinet changes

The South African bond market was substantially weaker on Friday afternoon as it reacted to Cabinet reshuffles that saw the Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan fired and replaced with Minster of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba.

The rand, which bonds usually track, did not hesitate to react, weakening to an intra-day R13.63 to the dollar.

This will attract the attention of the credit rating agencies, which have already downgraded SA’s long-term debt to sub-investment grade on perceived increased risk of fiscal deterioration.

Investec economist, Annabel Bishop, said that with the domestic currency already seeing R13.63 to the dollar, before some consolidation, the worst-case scenario has the risk of the rand weakening beyond R17 to the dollar on a credit rating downgrade. The probabilities of downgrades have now increased, while upgrades have seen their probabilities fall.

At 3.30pm, the bid on the R186 was 8.88% from Thursday’s 8.495% and that of the R207 at 7.77% from 7.505%.