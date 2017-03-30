Markets

CONSUMPTION

Rising share prices point to interest in retail sector

30 March 2017 - 06:36 Colleen Goko
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Prospects for the retail sector may be dismal in 2017, but that has not stopped investors from piling in. The general retailers index has gained 4.2% in the year to date, while stocks in the food and drug retailers index have added 8.13%.

Both are outpacing the all share, which is up 3.29% so far.

IG’s senior market analyst Shaun Murison said the retail sector should not be avoided at present and value had to be viewed on a case-by-case basis. The food side of the sector provided a defensive aspect to an investment, although profitability and margins were far smaller than those realised in the sale of apparel and merchandise. However, one had to be cognisant of the competitive nature of apparel retail, especially in women’s clothing, Murison said.

"Recent results would suggest that Shoprite and Foschini may be among some of better-looking counters in the sector at present, with good earnings growth being reported.... Shoprite is performing well into the rest of Africa, especially in jurisdictions where others have failed, like Nigeria."

Cratos Wealth senior analyst Ron Klipin said he, too, would bet on Shoprite in food retail, but the sector as a whole was one to avoid due to the major pressures on consumer spending in SA.

"I would favour food over apparel as it is a basic necessity, versus apparel, which is a nice to have. However, certain niches in both markets are likely to be relatively good investments.

"These include Shoprite servicing the lower LSM markets in addition to a substantial footprint in Africa — where there are some highly profitable operations — and Woolworths, which is relatively immune to the downturn in spending," he said.

Murison said that with the nervousness around the rand, cost inputs were at risk for many of the sector constituents.

"If this is a concern, investors might consider those retailers with rand-hedging attributes such as Steinhoff, Foschini and Truworths. Of course, with Foschini and Truworths, you are also taking a view on the British pound.... Steinhoff, on the other hand, adds an interesting global diversity," said Murison.

gokoc@bdlive.co.za

Why retail shares are losing their steam

SA retailers are finding it difficult to deal with inflation, competition and credit restrictions, writes Stafford Thomas
Money & Investing
26 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
4.
Gold falls to its lowest in almost two weeks ...
Markets
5.
JSE closes lower in thin trade as market adopts ...
Markets

Related Articles

Average take-home pay is up — but with inflation, South Africans are poorer
Economy

SIZWE NXEDLANA: Business just keeps getting gloomier
Opinion

Poor start to the year as retail sales fall
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.