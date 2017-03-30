Oil edges up on Libyan disruptions

Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Thursday, extending two days of increases as supply disruptions in Libya lifted the market, although bloated US crude inventories curbed gains.

Prices for front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil, were at $52.53 a barrel at 4.45am GMT, up 11c from their last close. In the US, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 19c to $49.70 a barrel. The increases extended two days of gains which supported Brent well above $50 a barrel and lifted WTI within sight of that level.

Traders said supply disruptions in Libya were lifting the market and that falling US petrol inventories pointed to a tightening market there despite record crude stocks.

"Production issues ... deepened, with Libyan oil output falling to about 500,000 barrels a day due to the shutdown of pipelines from its biggest field," ANZ bank said on Thursday.

And while a rise in US crude inventories weighed, ANZ said that "big falls in [petrol] inventories, coming near the end of the refinery maintenance season, suggest crude oil inventories are on the cusp of declining".

US petrol stocks fell 3.7-million barrels in the week ending March 24, compared with expectations for a 1.9-million barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

US crude inventories, however, rose 867,000 barrels to a record of nearly 534-million barrels.

Key for the direction of oil prices will be whether an initiative led by oil cartel Opec to cut oil production during the first half of the year will be extended, and how high compliance with the reduction targets will be.

Opec, along with other producers including Russia, aims to cut output by almost 1.8-million barrels a day during the first half of the year.

Opec compliance with its targets is expected to be 95% in March, up from 94% in February, according to Reuters surveys.

However, compliance could be lower by non-Opec members like Russia, which have officially agreed to participate in the cuts.

"Russia’s 300,000 barrels a day cut commitment particularly has been called into question," Eurasia Group said this week in a research report.

"While it remains possible Russia can scrape together a combination of outages and natural decline at some west Siberian brownfields and spin this as a 300,000 barrels a day output cut, it is highly unlikely Russia will achieve an absolute 300,000 barrels a day reduction during the tenure of the current agreement," it added.

As markets remain bloated halfway into the curbs, there is a broad expectation that the supply cuts will be extended into the second half of the year.

