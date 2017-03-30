Interest rates expected to remain flat despite rand crash

The rand’s crash on Monday when President Jacob Zuma recalled Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan from London has not changed economists’ consensus that the Reserve Bank will hold interest rates steady on Thursday.

But the hope of an interest rate cut later in 2017 have been dashed by the rand’s U-turn on the fear that Zuma is set on replacing Gordhan.

On Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted: "Speculation is that the duo [Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas] may be fired tomorrow evening, after Uncle Kathy’s funeral."

Relief that Zuma did not fire Gordhan on Wednesday night saw the rand trading relatively unchanged at R13.06/$ on Thursday morning.

The yield on government’s benchmark 10-year R186 bond improved slightly to 8.67% on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 8.73%.

Malema said ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told Gordhan that Zuma intended to appoint "Zupta faction" favourite Brian Molefe as finance minister.

This plan was delayed by the death of struggle hero Ahmed Kathrada.

"JZ will make sure that the funeral is not used as a launching pad for a campaign against him," Malema said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to release February’s private sector credit and M3 money supply figures on Thursday morning. The consensus of a poll of economists done by Trading Economics expects private sector credit growth to slow to 5.2% from January’s 5.56%. February’s money supply growth is expected to remain at about January’s 7.9%.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s producer price index (PPI) at 11:30am. The Trading Economics poll found economists expected factory and farm gate inflation to slow to about 5.6% from January’s 5.9%.

PPI tends to lead the consumer price index, auguring well for the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee vote on Thursday.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is expected to announce at 3pm that the central bank will maintain its repo rate at 7%, meaning commercial banks will hold their prime overdraft rate at 10.5%.